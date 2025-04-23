Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 360 One Prime standalone net profit rises 158.14% in the March 2025 quarter

360 One Prime standalone net profit rises 158.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales rise 34.24% to Rs 297.44 crore

Net profit of 360 One Prime rose 158.14% to Rs 73.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.24% to Rs 297.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 221.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.25% to Rs 285.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 273.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.00% to Rs 1099.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 894.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales297.44221.58 34 1099.73894.10 23 OPM %93.0590.18 -93.0292.57 - PBDT107.6551.96 107 382.08340.72 12 PBT106.7851.23 108 378.98339.14 12 NP73.5728.50 158 285.25273.63 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SBI General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 94.99% in the March 2025 quarter

SBI General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 94.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Creamline Dairy Products standalone net profit declines 77.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Creamline Dairy Products standalone net profit declines 77.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Tips Music standalone net profit rises 18.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Tips Music standalone net profit rises 18.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit rises 0.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit rises 0.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 25.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 25.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Pahalgam Terrorist SketchPahalgam Terror Attack LIVE UpdatesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon