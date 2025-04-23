SBI General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 94.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.95% to Rs 2353.05 croreNet profit of SBI General Insurance Company declined 94.99% to Rs 5.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 104.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.95% to Rs 2353.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2179.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 112.12% to Rs 508.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 239.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.88% to Rs 8804.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7050.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2353.052179.79 8 8804.247050.00 25 OPM %-0.236.25 -7.514.39 - PBDT6.92136.87 -95 675.92318.84 112 PBT6.92136.87 -95 675.92318.84 112 NP5.26104.97 -95 508.76239.84 112
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content