Tips Music standalone net profit rises 18.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.08% to Rs 78.49 croreNet profit of Tips Music rose 18.83% to Rs 30.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.08% to Rs 78.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.97% to Rs 166.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.61% to Rs 310.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 241.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales78.4963.26 24 310.69241.58 29 OPM %47.5047.69 -66.5365.60 - PBDT41.8735.42 18 225.38172.50 31 PBT41.3234.92 18 223.18170.53 31 NP30.6125.76 19 166.56127.17 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content