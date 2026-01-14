5paisa Capital slides as Q3 PAT tumbles 24% YoY to Rs 12 cr

5paisa Capital dropped 5.45% to Rs 337.25 after the company reported a 23.98% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.30 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025, compared to Rs 16.18 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total revenue from operations fell 7.02% YoY to Rs 79.28 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Total expenses declined 1.51% to Rs 62.80 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 63.76 crore in Q3 FY25. Finance costs rose 51.76% YoY to Rs 8.21 crore, while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 22.34 crore, up 17.33% YoY during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 16.53 crore in Q3 FY26, down 23.29% from the Rs 21.55 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

The company stated that it onboarded 0.78 lakh new clients during the quarter, taking the total number of registered customers to 50.8 lakh.

Gaurav Seth, managing director & CEO of 5paisa Capital, said, Q3 FY26 was an excellent quarter for investors, with the Nifty and Sensex touching all-time highs, supported by strong DII participation and improvement in Exchange ADTO and industry MTF book. We also delivered strong growth in our ADTO, up 24% QoQ, along with improvement in our MTF book. With continued focus on quality customer acquisition, enhancing customer experience through product and technology, and cost optimization, a PAT of Rs 12.3 crore resulted, reflecting a 30% QoQ growth along with margins of 15%. We will continue to remain in a growth phase, supported by healthy momentum across core metrics, and will continue investing in technology upgrades and AI integration to accelerate growth.

5paisa Capital is engaged in providing financial products through its online technology platform and mobile applications. The company provides an online technology platform to clients through internet terminals and mobile applications for trading in securities in NSE and BSE. It is registered with SEBI as a stockbroker, depository participant, and research analyst, and with AMFI as a mutual fund distributor.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News