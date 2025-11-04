Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit rises 1.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.29% to Rs 207.16 croreNet profit of Allcargo Terminals rose 1.16% to Rs 11.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.29% to Rs 207.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 194.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales207.16194.90 6 OPM %19.4716.64 -PBDT30.2829.73 2 PBT14.4616.33 -11 NP11.3011.17 1
