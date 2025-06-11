Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
A.K Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 14.84% in the March 2025 quarter

A.K Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 14.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales rise 5.60% to Rs 94.46 crore

Net profit of A.K Capital Finance rose 14.84% to Rs 22.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.60% to Rs 94.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.53% to Rs 67.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 333.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 310.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales94.4689.45 6 333.83310.13 8 OPM %76.5977.35 -78.6376.85 - PBDT25.6326.52 -3 87.4686.59 1 PBT24.7125.59 -3 83.7282.90 1 NP22.4419.54 15 67.8263.07 8

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

