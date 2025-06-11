Varthana Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 6.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.62% to Rs 97.87 croreNet profit of Varthana Finance Pvt rose 6.57% to Rs 16.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.62% to Rs 97.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.50% to Rs 23.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.65% to Rs 321.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 277.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales97.87108.29 -10 321.00277.56 16 OPM %70.9948.63 -62.4951.11 - PBDT23.1722.42 3 36.6846.60 -21 PBT21.7121.12 3 31.6741.90 -24 NP16.2115.21 7 23.6630.93 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content