Protium Finance standalone net profit rises 53.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales rise 57.24% to Rs 304.00 crore

Net profit of Protium Finance rose 53.84% to Rs 48.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 57.24% to Rs 304.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 193.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.36% to Rs 171.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.06% to Rs 990.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 692.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales304.00193.33 57 990.49692.34 43 OPM %47.2153.18 -52.4048.28 - PBDT65.9049.07 34 257.25180.89 42 PBT59.0042.70 38 225.49156.97 44 NP48.1231.28 54 171.01115.27 48

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

