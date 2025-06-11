Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 39.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.15% to Rs 165.44 croreNet profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 39.72% to Rs 7.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.15% to Rs 165.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 117.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.23% to Rs 20.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.33% to Rs 451.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 346.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales165.44117.21 41 451.71346.58 30 OPM %10.549.53 -12.2011.22 - PBDT9.296.80 37 32.7225.25 30 PBT8.045.84 38 28.2721.45 32 NP7.075.06 40 20.8115.62 33
