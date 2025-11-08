All E Technologies consolidated net profit rises 10.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.13% to Rs 33.35 croreNet profit of All E Technologies rose 10.48% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.13% to Rs 33.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales33.3535.91 -7 OPM %20.0919.55 -PBDT10.469.13 15 PBT10.138.82 15 NP7.386.68 10
