IKIO Technologies consolidated net profit declines 22.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.33% to Rs 164.22 croreNet profit of IKIO Technologies declined 22.79% to Rs 10.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.33% to Rs 164.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 125.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales164.22125.04 31 OPM %11.2017.76 -PBDT20.8523.03 -9 PBT13.4716.52 -18 NP10.0312.99 -23
