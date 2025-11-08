Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IKIO Technologies consolidated net profit declines 22.79% in the September 2025 quarter

IKIO Technologies consolidated net profit declines 22.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales rise 31.33% to Rs 164.22 crore

Net profit of IKIO Technologies declined 22.79% to Rs 10.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.33% to Rs 164.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 125.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales164.22125.04 31 OPM %11.2017.76 -PBDT20.8523.03 -9 PBT13.4716.52 -18 NP10.0312.99 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

