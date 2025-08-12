Aaron Industries standalone net profit declines 43.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.93% to Rs 19.24 croreNet profit of Aaron Industries declined 43.32% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.93% to Rs 19.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.2417.19 12 OPM %19.0219.20 -PBDT3.023.05 -1 PBT2.082.61 -20 NP1.061.87 -43
