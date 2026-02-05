Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Deepjyoti Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

Sales decline 240.00% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Deepjyoti Textiles reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs -0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs -0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales-0.34-0.10 -240 OPM %129.41270.00 -PBDT0.08-0.26 LP PBT0.06-0.29 LP NP0.06-0.29 LP

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

