Ladderup Finance consolidated net profit rises 394.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.55% to Rs 5.78 croreNet profit of Ladderup Finance rose 394.44% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 54.55% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.783.74 55 OPM %39.6237.70 -PBDT2.431.91 27 PBT2.231.73 29 NP1.780.36 394
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content