Lupin consolidated net profit rises 52.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.78% to Rs 6163.75 croreNet profit of Lupin rose 52.13% to Rs 1219.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 801.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.78% to Rs 6163.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5514.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6163.755514.34 12 OPM %28.0222.50 -PBDT1714.521240.74 38 PBT1415.54993.03 43 NP1219.03801.31 52
