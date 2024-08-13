Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit declines 21.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.35% to Rs 113.33 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Aarvi Encon declined 21.39% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.35% to Rs 113.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 100.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.113.33100.872.924.103.123.952.833.672.613.32