Aashrit Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales decline 61.89% to Rs 4.23 crore
Net profit of Aashrit Capital reported to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 61.89% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 89.43% to Rs 2.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 83.83% to Rs 9.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.2311.10 -62 9.1256.40 -84 OPM %26.952.70 -30.7046.40 - PBDT1.140.33 245 2.8626.31 -89 PBT0.820.28 193 2.3625.86 -91 NP1.33-0.07 LP 2.4423.08 -89
First Published: May 31 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

