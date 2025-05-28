Sharanam Infraproject & Trading standalone net profit rises 3840.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1254.55% to Rs 23.84 croreNet profit of Sharanam Infraproject & Trading rose 3840.00% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1254.55% to Rs 23.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 16833.33% to Rs 5.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2025.00% to Rs 37.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales23.841.76 1255 37.401.76 2025 OPM %16.576.25 -13.052.27 - PBDT3.950.11 3491 5.090.04 12625 PBT3.940.10 3840 5.080.03 16833 NP3.940.10 3840 5.080.03 16833
