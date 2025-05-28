Befound Movement standalone net profit rises 2450.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 119.30% to Rs 1.25 croreNet profit of Befound Movement rose 2450.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 119.30% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.89% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.250.57 119 1.451.23 18 OPM %40.007.02 -2.765.69 - PBDT0.500.04 1150 0.040.07 -43 PBT0.500.04 1150 0.030.06 -50 NP0.510.02 2450 0.030.04 -25
