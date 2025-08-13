Aayush Wellness consolidated net profit rises 364.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 104.24% to Rs 22.63 croreNet profit of Aayush Wellness rose 364.00% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 104.24% to Rs 22.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22.6311.08 104 OPM %2.252.17 -PBDT1.160.26 346 PBT1.160.25 364 NP1.160.25 364
