Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit rises 48.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.51% to Rs 0.98 croreNet profit of Sulabh Engineers & Services rose 48.78% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 39.51% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.981.62 -40 OPM %85.7139.51 -PBDT0.930.54 72 PBT0.910.51 78 NP0.610.41 49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content