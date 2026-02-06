ABans Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 52.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 384.83% to Rs 3456.52 crore

Net profit of ABans Enterprises declined 52.52% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 384.83% to Rs 3456.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 712.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3456.52712.94-0.590.77-14.103.37-14.982.832.364.97

