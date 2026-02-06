Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 17.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.41% to Rs 125988.15 crore

Net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 17.46% to Rs 12930.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11008.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.41% to Rs 125988.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 107302.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.125988.15107302.309.8211.1213188.0512751.8213188.0512751.8212930.4411008.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News