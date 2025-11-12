Jyot International Marketing consolidated net profit rises 175.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 55.56% to Rs 0.68 croreNet profit of Jyot International Marketing rose 175.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 55.56% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.681.53 -56 OPM %73.5382.35 -PBDT0.300.11 173 PBT0.300.11 173 NP0.220.08 175
