Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 2.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.34% to Rs 133.39 croreNet profit of Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 2.01% to Rs 10.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 28.34% to Rs 133.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 186.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales133.39186.13 -28 OPM %16.2511.50 -PBDT16.5716.46 1 PBT14.2314.24 0 NP10.6710.46 2
