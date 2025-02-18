Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ABB India rises as Q4 PAT jumps 56% to Rs 528 cr; declares final dividend of Rs 33.50 per share

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

ABB India rallied 4.59% to Rs 5,481.60 after the company's net profit increased 56% to Rs 528.41 crore in Q4 CY24, compared to Rs 338.68 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 22% to Rs 3,364.93 crore in the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2024 as against Rs 2,757.49 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The revenue growth was primarily driven by the Electrification segment, supported by the seamless execution of data center orders, strong performance from EPC customers, and growth in export markets within the Distribution Solutions division.

Profit before tax was at Rs 705.13 crore in Q4 CY24, registering a growth of 55.40% compared to Rs 453.73 crore in the same period last year

 

Total orders for the quarter under review were Rs 2,695 crore. Base orders for the quarter expanded by 4%, while total orders fell due to the impact of one-time large orders in the same period in CY2023.

On the outlook, the company said it is well-positioned with its "local for local" strategy to cater to 23 market segments. It is also well positioned in some segments like chemicals, pharma, automotive, power distribution, water, electronics, and digitalization, which are projected to receive investments in 2025. The company will continue to closely monitor the global geopolitical situation and its resultant impact on local factors and issues, including consumption, private investments, inflation, foreign exchange, and climate risks.

Commenting on earnings, Sanjeev Sharma, MD, ABB India, said, "2024 has been another year of record high orders, revenue, and margins. This year, ABB India celebrates 75 years of manufacturing and innovation in India, with an exhaustive production footprint, a deep customer installed base, and a solid local supply chain. We continue to bring the best of global technology with local engineering and manufacturing for our customers and partners."

Meanwhile, the company declared a final dividend of Rs 33.50 per share. The record date has been set for 3 May 2025. This is in addition to the Rs 10.66 interim dividend per equity share declared in Q2 CY2024.

ABB is a leading global technology company. Its business areas include electrification, process automation, motion (drives and motors), and robotics & discrete automation.

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

