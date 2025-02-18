Barometers trade with moderate cuts; PSU bank shares decline

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 383.05 points or 0.50% to 75,613.81. The Nifty 50 index declined 136.45 points or 0.59% to 22,823.05.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 1.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 1.86%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 964 shares rose and 2,557 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index declined 1.14% to 5,836.90. The index rose 0.54% in the past trading session.
Also Read
Punjab & Sind Bank (down 2.08%), UCO Bank (down 1.84%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 1.6%), Bank of India (down 1.6%), Union Bank of India (down 1.34%), Central Bank of India (down 1.34%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 1.05%), Canara Bank (down 0.96%), Indian Bank (down 0.9%) and Punjab National Bank (down 0.86%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
GMR Airports declined 1.18%. The companys infrastructure reported a 11.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic across all GMR airports, reaching over 10.6 million passengers in January 2025.
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) shed 0.34%. The company said that it has entered into a strategic partnership with the Ushahkal Abhinav Institute of Medical Sciences (UAIMS Hospital), Sangli, Maharashtra, to strengthen its presence in Maharashtra.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content