Abbott India Q3 PAT jumps 4% YoY to Rs 376 cr

Abbott India's standalone net profit gained 4.20% to Rs 375.96 crore on 6.79% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,724.04 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 508.98 crore in Q3 FY26, up 4.38% year on year (YoY).

Total expenses increased 7.20% to Rs 1,284.82 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1,198.44 crore posted in same quarter last year. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 147.31 crore (up 26.88% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 196.07 crore (up 45.58% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 5.48 crore (up 142.47% YoY) during the period under review.

Abbott India is one of the leading multinational pharmaceutical companies in India and sells its products through independent distributors primarily within India.

Shares of Abbott India fell 1.06% to currently trade at Rs 26,609.95 on the BSE.

