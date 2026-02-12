Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Godrej Agrovet Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Godrej Agrovet Ltd clocked volume of 62.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.55 lakh shares

Finolex Industries Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, SJVN Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 February 2026.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd clocked volume of 62.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.55 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.82% to Rs.643.45. Volumes stood at 1.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Industries Ltd saw volume of 80.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.72 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.10% to Rs.192.60. Volumes stood at 5.14 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd registered volume of 43.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.72 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.65% to Rs.1,373.00. Volumes stood at 7 lakh shares in the last session.

SJVN Ltd registered volume of 429.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68.62 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.27% to Rs.78.36. Volumes stood at 268.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd saw volume of 36.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.81 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.49% to Rs.514.85. Volumes stood at 2.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

