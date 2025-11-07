Abbott India standalone net profit rises 15.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.62% to Rs 1757.15 croreNet profit of Abbott India rose 15.80% to Rs 415.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 358.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.62% to Rs 1757.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1632.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1757.151632.67 8 OPM %28.5826.89 -PBDT564.57496.94 14 PBT545.93479.43 14 NP415.27358.61 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content