Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit rises 33.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.78% to Rs 6872.20 croreNet profit of Paradeep Phosphates rose 33.92% to Rs 341.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 255.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 48.78% to Rs 6872.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4619.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6872.204619.16 49 OPM %9.5610.98 -PBDT558.11422.56 32 PBT468.53336.51 39 NP341.94255.33 34
