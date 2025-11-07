Jagran Prakashan consolidated net profit rises 36.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.67% to Rs 467.36 croreNet profit of Jagran Prakashan rose 36.44% to Rs 58.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 467.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 446.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales467.36446.51 5 OPM %14.2516.71 -PBDT91.7989.34 3 PBT71.1462.34 14 NP58.6342.97 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content