KSE standalone net profit rises 91.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.15% to Rs 427.39 croreNet profit of KSE rose 91.89% to Rs 32.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 427.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 414.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales427.39414.35 3 OPM %10.045.01 -PBDT45.8821.83 110 PBT43.7420.57 113 NP32.8717.13 92
