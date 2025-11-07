Rain Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 106.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.76% to Rs 4475.71 croreNet profit of Rain Industries reported to Rs 106.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 179.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.76% to Rs 4475.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3934.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4475.713934.28 14 OPM %14.015.50 -PBDT427.0081.78 422 PBT191.33-107.69 LP NP106.01-179.11 LP
