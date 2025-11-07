Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit declines 5.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.65% to Rs 744.24 croreNet profit of Action Construction Equipment declined 5.01% to Rs 90.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.65% to Rs 744.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 756.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales744.24756.69 -2 OPM %14.6414.35 -PBDT132.44133.74 -1 PBT123.69126.75 -2 NP90.0594.80 -5
