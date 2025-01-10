Business Standard

ABFRL board to mull fund raising on Jan 15

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) informed that its board will meet on 15 January 2025 to consider the proposal for raising funds, subject to required approvals.

The company may raise funds by way of issue of equity shares / warrants / any convertible securities / any other securities, through one or more of the permissible modes including but not limited to a qualified institutions placement, rights issuance, preferential allotment, further public offer, etc.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and retailing of branded apparels and runs a chain of apparels and accessories retail stores in India.

 

On consolidated basis, ABFRL reported net loss of Rs 185.90 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 179.15 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 12.9% YoY to Rs 3,643.86 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

The counter shed 0.04% to trade at Rs 276.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

