Abhinav Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 3.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 98.09% to Rs 0.35 croreNet profit of Abhinav Leasing & Finance rose 3.85% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 98.09% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.3518.37 -98 OPM %80.001.42 -PBDT0.280.27 4 PBT0.270.26 4 NP0.270.26 4
