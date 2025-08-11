Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit rises 50.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.10% to Rs 15.83 croreNet profit of Raaj Medisafe India rose 50.52% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 45.10% to Rs 15.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales15.8310.91 45 OPM %16.5515.95 -PBDT1.951.38 41 PBT1.461.15 27 NP1.460.97 51
