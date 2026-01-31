ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit declines 45.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.85% to Rs 30.74 crore

Net profit of ABM Knowledgeware declined 45.30% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 30.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.30.7428.2413.8626.175.809.004.718.051.923.51

