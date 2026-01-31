Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ganesh Infraworld standalone net profit rises 67.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Ganesh Infraworld standalone net profit rises 67.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 44.33% to Rs 215.33 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Infraworld rose 67.90% to Rs 19.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 44.33% to Rs 215.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 149.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales215.33149.19 44 OPM %13.5710.68 -PBDT26.8915.49 74 PBT25.8815.16 71 NP19.0411.34 68

Jan 31 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

