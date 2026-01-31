Ganesh Infraworld standalone net profit rises 67.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.33% to Rs 215.33 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Infraworld rose 67.90% to Rs 19.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 44.33% to Rs 215.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 149.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.215.33149.1913.5710.6826.8915.4925.8815.1619.0411.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News