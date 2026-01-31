Vertis Infrastructure Trust standalone net profit rises 76.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 119.87% to Rs 619.01 crore

Net profit of Vertis Infrastructure Trust rose 76.57% to Rs 375.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 212.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 119.87% to Rs 619.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 281.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.619.01281.5497.0997.74399.29212.26399.29212.26375.68212.76

