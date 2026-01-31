TransIndia Real Estate consolidated net profit rises 23.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.55% to Rs 21.06 crore

Net profit of TransIndia Real Estate rose 23.72% to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.55% to Rs 21.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.21.0623.0349.1064.4414.7317.5810.3113.0810.858.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News