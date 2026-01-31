Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit rises 218.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.89% to Rs 86.00 crore

Net profit of Mitsu Chem Plast rose 218.24% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.89% to Rs 86.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 80.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.86.0080.4611.266.858.253.936.452.184.711.48

