Accel consolidated net profit rises 2.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.13% to Rs 43.65 croreNet profit of Accel rose 2.56% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 43.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales43.6539.28 11 OPM %7.519.01 -PBDT2.022.44 -17 PBT0.340.94 -64 NP0.800.78 3
