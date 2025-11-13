Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Accel consolidated net profit rises 2.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Accel consolidated net profit rises 2.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Sales rise 11.13% to Rs 43.65 crore

Net profit of Accel rose 2.56% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 43.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales43.6539.28 11 OPM %7.519.01 -PBDT2.022.44 -17 PBT0.340.94 -64 NP0.800.78 3

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

