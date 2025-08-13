Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ace Integrated Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Ace Integrated Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 82.54% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net loss of Ace Integrated Solutions reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 82.54% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.442.52 -83 OPM %-102.271.59 -PBDT-0.380.10 PL PBT-0.410.06 PL NP-0.300.05 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 6.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 6.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Lokesh Machines standalone net profit declines 55.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Lokesh Machines standalone net profit declines 55.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Adline Chem Lab reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Adline Chem Lab reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 4.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 4.99% in the June 2025 quarter

KIC Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in the June 2025 quarter

KIC Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIndependence Day Traffic Advisory Q1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon