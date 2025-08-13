Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 6.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.84% to Rs 0.55 croreNet profit of Smart Finsec declined 6.67% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.84% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.550.61 -10 OPM %65.4563.93 -PBDT0.360.39 -8 PBT0.350.38 -8 NP0.280.30 -7
