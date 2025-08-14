Ace Software Exports standalone net profit rises 34.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.16% to Rs 3.26 croreNet profit of Ace Software Exports rose 34.09% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 34.16% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.262.43 34 OPM %-2.7612.76 -PBDT0.660.51 29 PBT0.590.44 34 NP0.590.44 34
