Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AVI Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

AVI Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Reported sales nil

AVI Polymers reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales00.05 -100 OPM %0-100.00 -PBDT00.03 -100 PBT00.03 -100 NP00.02 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Scintilla Commercial & Credit standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Scintilla Commercial & Credit standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Hit Kit Global Solutions standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Hit Kit Global Solutions standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Epuja Spiritech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Epuja Spiritech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Shree Metalloys standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Shree Metalloys standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Corporate Merchant Bankers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Corporate Merchant Bankers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon