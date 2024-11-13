Business Standard
Acknit Industries standalone net profit rises 8.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Acknit Industries standalone net profit rises 8.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 11.35% to Rs 62.39 crore

Net profit of Acknit Industries rose 8.33% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.35% to Rs 62.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 56.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales62.3956.03 11 OPM %6.947.10 -PBDT3.723.37 10 PBT2.922.53 15 NP2.081.92 8

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

