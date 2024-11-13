BDH Industries standalone net profit declines 3.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Business Standard
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 16.12% to Rs 16.23 crore

Net profit of BDH Industries declined 3.98% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.12% to Rs 16.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.2319.35 -16 OPM %18.8516.38 -PBDT3.453.55 -3 PBT3.223.42 -6 NP2.412.51 -4

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

